Covid-19 Update: 866 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

Muscat: 866 new coronavirus cases along with 635 new recoveries and 9 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Oman.

Till now 212,904 people were infected with coronavirus infection in Oman. In this 196,355 people were recovered. The death toll is at 2293. At present the recovery rate is at 92.2%.

In the last 24 hours 91 people were admitted in hospitals in Oman. At present there are 731 people under medical treatment in Oman. In this 248 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.