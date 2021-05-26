Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate decreased in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has decreased to 96.2% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.7% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 1320 new coronavirus cases along with 873 new recoveries and 17 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 404, followed by the capital Riyadh with 343, the Eastern Province with 164, Madinah recorded 120 and Jazan confirmed 60 cases.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 444,780. The total recoveries now stands at 427,462. The death toll is at 7295.

At present there are 10,023 active cases in the country. In this 1348 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.