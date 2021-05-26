Cyclone Yass Update: State government issues flood alert in 11 districts

Kolkata: West Bengal state government has issued flood alert in 11 districts in the state. The state government issued the alert as the weather agencies predicted heavy rain due to Cyclone Yass. State government had issued flood alert in Nadia, Hooghly, Bankura, Murshidabad, Purulia, Jhargram, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore and East and West Burdwan districts.

“There is high tide today. At the same time it is a full moon night on Wednesday and there is also lunar eclipse. The usual surge in water level in sea and rivers takes place on these days and coupled with Cyclone Yaas, the situation has become more grave. Already, water has entered different coastal areas, including Digha, Shankarpur and the Sunderbans. Yaas will make landfall any time in between early morning and noon”, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Also Read: IMD issues ‘high alert’

The Central Water Commission has also issued a “special flood advisory” forecasting surge in the water level in rivers in the state. The authority has urged the state government and authorities to take necessary precautions.