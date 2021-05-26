Haj Pilgrimage: Saudi Arabia announces important decision

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced an important decision regarding Haj pilgrimage this year. As coronavirus cases are surging across the globe, the country has decided that a limited number of foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage.

As per the new announcement, only 60,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage. This include 15,000 Saudi nationals and 45,000 foreigners.

5000 pilgrims from India will be granted permission to perform Haj. The Saudi government has also issued new revised guidelines for pilgrims. As per this, only people aged between 18 to 60 will be allowed.