‘If Pakistan attacks India, will we leave states on their own?’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came down heavily on union government over vaccine shortage and the union government’s vaccine policy. The AAP leader accused that the union government is responsible for the shortage of vaccines in the country.

“Why isn’t this country buying vaccines? We can’t leave it on states. Our country is at war against COVID-19. If Pakistan attacks India, will we leave states on their own? Will UP buy its own tanks or Delhi its own arms?” Kejriwal said.

“As per my knowledge, no state govt has been able to procure a single dose of vaccine till now. Vaccine companies have denied speaking to the state governments… There’s no vaccine in Delhi. For four days vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group are shut and not just here but across India, several centres are shut. Today when we should have opened new centres, we are shutting the existing ones, which is not good,” Kejriwal added.