I’m genuinely afraid of Shibani, she’s like a parent to me: Anusha Dandekar

VJ-turned-actress Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming appreciation post for her sister, singer-actor Shibani Dandekar. Along with a picture of both, Anusha thanked Shibani for ‘making sure I am protected’ and says how their sibling bond has deepened over time.

On Tuesday, Anusha wrote “Appreciation post. I’ll try not to cry while I write this (yes I know I cry a lot). This whole last year and a half has been a whirlwind of emotions for everyone, I can only hope that every experience good or bad made us more grateful for everything we do have. My Sister and I, for everyone that knows us, have a unique relationship. We have fought a lot but the Love runs so deep. She is probably the only person who I’m genuinely afraid of because her approval was always the most important, she’s more like a parent to me. She makes me laugh and cry the most, is super strict in some ways but also super chill in other ways (sic).”

The actress further added, “But when it comes down to it, whenever I’m heart broken, really sick, felt alone, was in big trouble with the parents or struggling in general she’s there, standing tall, fighting my battles and making sure I am protected, more than okay and rising above. Most times she does it with tough Love which scares me into feeling better quickly, hehe but I know she does that because to be honest, she’s the most scared when I’m not okay, I know she loses sleep and worries more than anyone (sic).”

She concluded her long appreciation note by saying, “Shibani, I know what you’ve done for me my whole life but especially the last one and half years. I also know what you did for so many but you still managed to be there for me and then hand me over to Apeksha for the soft love hehe I love you Shibani and I just want you to know how much I appreciate what you are, who you are and your heart. A sisters love is like no other Now Apeksha and you can go back to making fun of me after you read the mush! #middlechild (sic).”

Reacting to the post, Shibani Dandekar wrote, “Awwww chicken always and forever love you! now stop stressing me out (sic).” Reacting to that, Anusha commented, “@shibanidandekar neverrrrr hehe (sic).”

On the professional front, Anusha has acted in movies such as Anthony Kaun Hai and Viruddh. She has also hosted shows like MTV Love School and India’s Next Top Model. However, Shibani has participated in reality shows, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi, also played supporting roles in movies such as Noor and Shaandaar, and featured in series like Hostages and Four More Shots Please.