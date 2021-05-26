Indian Navy prepares rescue and relief operations for Cyclone Yaas affected people

On Wednesday, the Indian Navy informed, INS Chilka has made all necessary arrangements for the rescue and relief operations, as Cyclone Yaas predicted to make landfall on the eastern coast on May 26.

An official release by the Indian Navy said, “INS Chilka at Khurda has stepped up and made all necessary arrangements, to coordinate the rescue and relief operations in close liaison with State Government agencies with the support of Headquarters Eastern Naval Command Visakhapatnam.”

A 24*7 cyclone monitoring team has been established and is functional from 24 May. In consultation with state authorities, varied relief material and community kitchen for thousands of people are being made ready for immediate deployment.

In coordination with authorities at Gopalpur, Paradip, and Damara ports, the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Odisha) Operations Room has been monitoring ships movement along the coast. “For maintaining constant communication with the Naval and civil authorities, constant liaison is underway from INS Chilka,” it added.