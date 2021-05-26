Missiles launched by Houthi militants fall on Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Civil Defence in Saudi Arabia has informed that many missiles launched by Houthi militants in Yemen have fall on a border village in Saudi Arabia. This was confirmed by Lt. Col. Mohannad bin Jasser Zilai, deputy media spokesman for the Civil Defence Directorate in Jazan.

On Monday, the Arab coalition forces had foiled an attack launched by Houthi militants to attack Saudi Arabia using a booby-trapped boat.

Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia by using drones and ballistic missiles. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.