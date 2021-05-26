‘Radhe’ review: Salman Khan files defamation suit against KRK

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan over the latter’s review of the just-released Hindi film Radhe.

A legal notice in regards to the complaint was sent to Kamaal Khan by the legal team of the superstar, who has played the lead role in the film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, on Monday and reportedly urged for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

Reacting to the defamation suit, Kamaal R Khan tweeted, “I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore.”

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ hit the screens on May 13, coinciding with Eid. Directed by Prabhudeva, this action entertainer also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

The film released on streaming platforms in India, while it hit the theatres in the international market. Soon after its release, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ was leaked on piracy websites and the film’s producers lodged a complaint with the cyber cell for the same.

Also, an FIR was registered against three individual users of WhatsApp and Facebook in connection with a pirated version of the movie finding its way on social media platforms. According to a complaint, the movie was leaked on social media platforms and messaging apps hours after its official release last week.