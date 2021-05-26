Salman Khan files defamation complaint against Kamaal Khan for his review of ‘Radhe’

Bollywood star Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against actor Kamaal R Khan in a Mumbai court for his review of the just-released Bollywood film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Salman’s legal team has sent a legal notice in regards to the complaint to Kamaal Khan on Monday. The notice suggests that Salman’s legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

Sharing the photo of the legal notice on the Twitter handle, actor Kamaal Khan wrote, “Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case.”

Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. ?? pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021

He further added, “I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhu Deva stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff.