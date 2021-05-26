Security forces bust terrorist hideout, recovers arms and ammunition

Srinagar: Security forces had busted a terrorist hideout and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police has busted the terrorist hideout in Naranag forest under Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces launched a search operation after getting a specific input. The security forces recovered seized two magazines of AK-47 rifle, a grenade and 30 rounds of assault rifle.