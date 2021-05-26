State Capital reports 1,037 new Covid cases and 37 deaths

Mumbai: According to the latest data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Tuesday, Mumbai reported 1,037 new corona cases and 37 fatalities which raised the tally of infections to 6,99,904 and the death toll to 14,708.

The active cases have dropped below 28,000 and now stand at 27,649. The recovery rate has also improved marginally to 94 percent. Over 1427 people were recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 6,55,425.

A fewer number of tests (20,990) were conducted in the city on Tuesday as compared to Monday (23,314).

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 24,136 new Covid-19 cases, 36,176 recoveries, and 601 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 3,14,368 active cases in the state.