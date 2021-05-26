State government eases lockdown restrictions; issues new guidelines for shops

Ludhiana: A state government has eased some restrictions imposed in a city in the state. Punjab state government has eased some restrictions imposed in Ludhiana. As per the new guidelines issued, all shops in Ludhiana can remain open till 3 pm from Thursday . The state government took this decision as the daily number of coronavirus cases declined in the city.

“Due to decreasing number of COVID cases in Ludhiana, all shops can now remain open till 3 pm and home delivery by restaurants till 9 pm from tomorrow,” said Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner.

Also Read: Authority in Dubai announces important decision

461 new coronavirus cases were reported in Ludhiana. 19 deaths due to the coronavirus infection were also reported. The tests positivity rate has reached at 7.28% in Punjab.