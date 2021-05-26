Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices have ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled 380 points or 0.75% higher at 51,017. NSE Nifty ended 93 points or 0.61% higher at 15,301. 9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,953 shares ended lower while 1,183 closed higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Grasim Industries, Wipro, UPL, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra . The top losers in the market were Power Grid, Hindalco, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Coal India, ONGC, Bharat Petroleum and Adani Ports .