‘The grievances of the island people are genuine’: Lakshadweep BJP leader

Lakshadweep: A BJP leader from Lakshadweep has came forward criticising the administrator of the island. HK Mohammad Qasim, the BJP general secretary in Lakshadweep has wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the administrator.

.“It seems some of the grievances of the island people are genuine. It is always good to seek the opinion of people and their elected representatives before making decisions,” said HK Mohammad Qasim.

Political parties and many celebrities in Kerala had launched a campaign named ‘ Save Lakshadweep’, against the new orders passed by the administrator Praful Khoda Patel. As per opposition parties, the administrator Praful Khoda Patel has launched norms for mandatory acquiring of private property for development, enact a special law that gives police powers to detain anyone, remove beef from the mid-day meal, cut trees for road expansion projects and introduce two-child norm for contesting in local body elections without consultations with people.