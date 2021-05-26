Today: Date, significance and importance of Buddha Purnima, 2021

Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Purnima is the celebration of the birth of Gautama Buddha, and this year it will be observed on May 26. His birth anniversary is also known as Buddha Purnima or Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima or Vesak. As per the Hindu calendar, Buddha Jayanti falls on a full moon day in the month of Vaisakh (which usually falls in April or May).

Buddha Jayanti, 2021 will mark the lord Buddha’s 2583rd birth anniversary. However, it is actually based on the Asian lunisolar calendar, which is why the dates change every year. Lord Buddha was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama on the Purnima Tithi (full moon day) in 563 BC in Lumbini (modern day Nepal). In Hinduism, Buddha is considered as the ninth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Buddha Purnima 2021 date and time:

Buddha Purnima date – Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Purnima Tithi Begins – 08:29 PM on May 25, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends – 04:43 PM on May 26, 2021

It is believed that Gautama Buddha obtained Enlightenment at Bodhagaya and he first taught the Dharma at Sarnath. For Buddhists, Bodh Gaya is the most important pilgrimage site related to the life of Gautama Buddha.

On this day, Buddhists and believers of Buddhism around the globe offer prayers, meditate, observe fasts and discuss the teachings of the Buddha. There is also a tradition of taking dips in the holy river Ganga as it is believed this washes away sins.

However, this year on account of rising coronavirus cases and deaths, people have been advised to not celebrate the festival in a manner that will flout Covid safety rules and regulations. And have been urged to celebrate in the safety of their own homes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address on the occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima. During the 10 minute long broadcast, PM Modi honoured and elaborated on the ideals of Gautam Buddha.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended greetings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, urging people to follow the path of wisdom, compassion and service shown by Buddha.