What is this 76 year old grandmother doing in Instagram? Check out her posts

Did you think Instagram is only for young generation? For Teenage girls and boys to flaunt their style? Well wait until you meet this beautiful young grandmother to think otherwise. Yes, you heard it right at the age of 76 this Instagram grandmother is giving tough go for the younger generation. She is flaunting her style in jeans, skirts, caps, and even stilettos!. Her Husband who is 82, keep up with her energy levels with some dance and music. The ever young duo is making different waves in Instagram

Going with the name ‘mr._and_mrs._verma’ has gone viral after the ever-young duo featured on the Humans of Bombay’s Instagram page for their youthful content. Together for 61 years Mr and Mrs Verma is breaking Stereotypes associated with old age.

Check her photos here,