WhatsApp sues Centre over new media rules

New Delhi: WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint against the Centre government in Delhi, seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel the California-based Facebook to break privacy protections.

The Modi Government is pushing social media sites for a reform in which the Social Media will be also accountable for the contents posted by the users. This new rule is said to be drive to control the anger wave which is raising against the Modi government on the Covid mismanagement. The Central government has earlier asked the social media platforms to remove hashtags and key words which criticizes the Central government. Earlier on press freedom index India has slipped to 142nd place out of 180 countries, remains “one of the world’s most dangerous countries” for journalists. This new social media rules are implemented to control social media from posting and sharing public opinion which is against the Governing party which is Modi lead BJP. With the new rule in place the companies will have to identify the “first originator of information” when authorities demand it. This would give the authorities more control to decide what social media user is posting online. The company Spokesperson said that, WhatsApp cannot unmask only people credibly accused of wrongdoing, they says it cannot do that alone in practice. Because messages are end-to-end encrypted, to comply with the law WhatsApp says it would have break encryption for receivers, as well as “originators”, of

messages.