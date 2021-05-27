Ariana Grande shares first pictures from her wedding with Dalton Gomez

Singer Ariana Grande has shared the first look of her wedding recently on Instagram, as she tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The singer revealed she tied the knot on May 15 at their home in Montecito, California. The wedding was an intimate affair with only family members and close friends. The couple started dating in January 2020 and got engaged in December.

On Wednesday, May 26, Ariana Grande, who holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Manchester shared three-part series of photos, a glimpse of her home which was turned into a wedding venue, her wedding dress, and her husband. She looked stunning in the white Vera Wang gown. The 27-year-old singer shared the posts with the wedding date as the caption, “5.15.21.”

Netizens showers Ariana Grande with love and congratulatory notes in the comment section including her friends. Her makeup artist Ash K Holm wrote: “Congratulations @arianagrande & Dalton You are truly the most beautiful bride.”

Ariana appeared with Dalton in the music video of Stuck With U. Ariana has kept her relationship with Dalton away from the spotlight even though she shares pictures of them on social media but did not reveal details about the same.