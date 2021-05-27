DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

Asian Boxing Championships: Mary Kom, Sakshi enter finals

May 27, 2021, 10:08 pm IST

Dubai: In boxing, the India’s six-time world champion M C Mary Kom) and Sakshi  entered into the finals of Asian Boxing Championship  on Thursday. Mary Kom defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the 51kg category by 4-1. India’s two-time youth world champion Sakshi beat Dina Zholaman of Kazakhistan in the 54kg category by 3-2.

On Friday, five Indian men — Amit Panghal, Varinder Singh  Shiva Thapa , Vikas krishan  and Sanjeet  — will fight it out in the semifinals. Meanwhile, another Indian boxer, However, Monika  settled for a bronze medal. She lost to   Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

Till now, India has secured 15 medals in the tournament.

