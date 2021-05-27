Asian Boxing Championships: Mary Kom, Sakshi enter finals

Dubai: In boxing, the India’s six-time world champion M C Mary Kom) and Sakshi entered into the finals of Asian Boxing Championship on Thursday. Mary Kom defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the 51kg category by 4-1. India’s two-time youth world champion Sakshi beat Dina Zholaman of Kazakhistan in the 54kg category by 3-2.

On Friday, five Indian men — Amit Panghal, Varinder Singh Shiva Thapa , Vikas krishan and Sanjeet — will fight it out in the semifinals. Meanwhile, another Indian boxer, However, Monika settled for a bronze medal. She lost to Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

Also Read: 50% discount on fines announced in UAE

Till now, India has secured 15 medals in the tournament.