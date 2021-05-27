Covid-19 Update: 152 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 286 new coronavirus cases along with 152 new recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No deaths due to coronavirus infection was reported in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 171 contacts of active cases and 115 travel related.

There are 5 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 236. 2 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 147 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

Also Read: Gulf based airline announces new services

The total number of confirmed cases surged to 216,683 . The total number of people recovered in Qatar mounted to 212,048. The death toll remain firm 552. At present there are 4,083 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 14,776 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country. In this 3847 people were tested for the first time. Till now 2,009,716 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar.

37,765 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours in Qatar. Thus the total number of vaccine doses administered reached at 2,440,930.