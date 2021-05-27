Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improves to 90% in India

New Delhi: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in India. The recovery rate has reached at 90.01% in the country. This was updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 2,11,298 new coronavirus cases along with 2,83,135 recoveries and 3847 deaths due to the infection were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 2,73,69,093. The total recoveries now stands at 2,46,33,951. The death toll is at 315,235. At present there are 24,19,907 active cases .

Till now a total of 20,26,95,874 people have been vaccinated in the country. In the last 24 hours, 18,85,805 people were vaccinated. 21,57,857 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. Till now 33,69,69,353 samples have been tested.