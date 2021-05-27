Dulquer Salmaan to star in R Balki’s psychological thriller

Cinematographer P C Sreeram took to his Twitter handle and announced that his next project is with the Bollywood director R Balki. The film is a psychological thriller in which Dulquer Salmaan will be the lead. He also shared that he is so excited and eagerly waiting to start the work.

On Tuesday, he tweeted “My next project with Balki will have Dulquer Salman. Its a psychological thriller. Eagerly waiting to start work.”

According to a news portal, Balki worked on the script during the lockdown and decided that Dulquer would be the perfect fit for the character he has written. The project will be Dulquer’s third film in Hindi after Karwaan (2018) with Irrfan and Mithila Palkar and The Zoya Factor (2019) with Sonam Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sreeram has shot all of Balki’s five directorial outings so far which makes him a permanent cameraman in Balki films. The filmmakers are expected to share the details of the remaining cast and crew soon.