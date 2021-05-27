Forex Market: Indian rupee strengthens against US dollar

Mumbai: The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar in the forex market.As per market experts, the weakening of US dollar in the international market and the positive opening in the Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee’s upward rally.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 72.75 against the US dollar. Later it reached at 72.66 against the US dollar. On Tuesday the Indian rupee was settled at 72.77 against the US dollar. On Wednesday the forex market was closed due to Buddha Purnima.