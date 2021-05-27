Gulf based airline announces new services

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has announced new passenger flight services. Qatar Airways has announced that it will resume flights to Atlanta in USA. Qatar Airways will operate four-weekly flights to Atlanta from June 1.

Thus the flight to US cities operated by Qatar Airways will increase to 12. Qatar Airways will also be increasing frequencies to Boston, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle. Thus the total number of flight services to cities in USA will become 85 per week.

Americas Network Enhancements:

Atlanta – Four weekly flights resuming 1 June

Boston – Increasing to four weekly flights from 3 July

Miami – Increasing to five weekly flights from 7 July

New York – Increasing to double daily flights from 21 July

Philadelphia – Increasing to five weekly flights from 2 July

Sao Paulo – Increasing to double daily flights from 6 August

San Francisco – Increasing to daily flights from 2 July

Seattle – Increasing to daily flights from 8 July