Hospital releases latest update about Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s  health condition

May 27, 2021, 04:11 pm IST

Kolkata: The health condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is improved. This was announced by the hospital authorities. The hospital authorities informed  that  Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is in stable condition.

” Bhattacharjee is stable but continues to be on BiPAP, requiring four litres of oxygen. His oxygen saturation is at 92 per cent and his blood pressure is also stable and his heart rate is 54 per minute. He is a bit drowsy but is responding to commands. His blood pressure is stable. Doctors are continuing to inject Remdesvir and other supportive measures. He is taking food orally. His urine output is also satisfactory,” the hospital official said in a statement.

The senior CPM leader aged  77 was admitted to a hospital in  Kolkata on Tuesday   as his health condition worsened. Earlier in last week Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and his wife Mira Bhattacharjee had tested positive for Covid-19. The CPI(M) leader was being treated at home but his wife was admitted to a hospital. Mira Bhattacharjee was tested negative and discharged from the hospital on Monday.

