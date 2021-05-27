‘India-Pakistan have to find a way to co-exist’: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi: , External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, has made it clear that the India and Pakistan have to find a way to co-exist. The union Minister said this in a conversation with former US National Security Advisor General HR McMaster. The union minister has also praised the ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

” We had an agreement few weeks ago that we would not fire across LoC. That is a good step. But I think there are bigger issues. At the end of the day, the two neighbors have to find ways…Since 1947, part of the problem has been cross-border terrorism”, said S Jaishankar.

“I think it’s important right now if there is thinking along the lines that there needs to be better relations with India. On our side there has been clarity of thinking, it’s that we can’t accept terrorism. Let’s see where this progresses. Everybody hopes for the best”, added the Minister.

Jaishankar is on a 5-day trip to the US to hold talks on vaccine import, QUAD, defence ties, trade relations etc