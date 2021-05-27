Massive fire breaks out at godowns

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a building in West Bengal. The fire broke out a building that houses godowns and a vest manufacturing unit in New Barrackpore’s Bilkanda area in North 24 Parganas district in the state on Thursday morning at 2 am. Two people were feared to be trapped inside the building.

11 fire tenders were in the spot and the process to extinguish the fire is going on. “We have no information on whether anybody is stuck inside. There are inflammable materials inside which spread the fire fast,” said Fire Minister Sujit Bose.