Noted social scientist Dr K Saradamoni passed away

Thiruvananthapuram: Dr. K Saradamoni, a noted social scientist, one of the pioneers in Dalit and gender studies, passed away on Wednesday morning due to age-related illnesses at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram. She was 93 years old. The cremation was held at the Muttathara crematorium.

Dr. K Saradamoni was a highly reputed one in the academic community for her path-breaking studies on socio-economic inequalities and issues related to women, labour and caste. She had worked as a research officer at the state Planning Department.

Saradamoni was part of the first batch of the three-year BA Honours in Economics course at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram. She also held a Ph.D. in Social Sciences from France. She served with the Indian Statistical Institute in Delhi for over 30 years.

Saradamoni has authored a number of books and published numerous research theses and articles. She also contributed to the Janayugam paper and handled a column in the Mainstream Weekly on political, social and economic affairs. She has also edited the book The Scribe Remembered: N Gopinathan Nair.