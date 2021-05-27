Overloaded boat sank in river, 150 feared drowned

Nigeria: In a tragic incident, at least 150 people were feared to be drowned as the boat they were travelling sank in a river. The accident took place in African country, Nigeria.

The boat travelling to Wara in northwest Kebbi state from central Niger state sank in the Niger River. As per reports, the boat was overloaded.

“The boat capacity was not up to the 180 passengers it carried. As we speak, only 20 people have been rescued alive, four dead confirmed while the remaining 156 people are still missing and they are believed to be underwater. The boat involved was a wooden boat which was old and very weak but these people (skippers) would not listen when we sensitised them to reduce the number of passengers they carry in their boats”, said National Inland Waterways Authority local manager Yusuf Birma.

Early this month 30 people drowned when an overloaded boat capsized in Niger state.