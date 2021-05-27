Covid-19 Update: Recoveries increased in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The daily number of recovered people from coronavirus infection has surged in Saudi Arabia. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. The recovery rate is at 96.1%. The fatality rate is at 1.6% in the country.

Meanwhile, 1183 new coronavirus cases along with 1040 new recoveries and 14 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. T he highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 342, followed by Makkah with 317, the Eastern Province with 160, Madinah recorded 77 and Asir confirmed 63 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in Saudi has surged to 445,963. The total recoveries also mounted to 428,502. The death toll is at 7309. At present there are 10,152 active cases in the country. In this 1353 are admitted in ICUs.