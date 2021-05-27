Uttar Pradesh ; Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is getting a large resentment on social media for purportedly making a sexist and casteist joke on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of Mayawati. In an old video, while speaking to an audience, Hooda is saying that he’s going to make “a dirty joke” before naming Mayawati.In the video, Randeep is seen sitting on stage and talking to the audience. He declares to everyone that he’s going to make a ‘dirty joke’ and sets the basis for it with politician Mayawati as the subject.

A Twitter user posted the video of Hooda making the comment and wrote, “If this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards Dalit women, I don’t know what will. the ‘joke’, the audacity, the crowd. Randeep Hooda, a top Bollywood actor talking about a Dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed.”

if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed. pic.twitter.com/lVxTJKnj53 — Agatha Srishtie ? please DM with SOS tweets (@SrishtyRanjan) May 25, 2021

The correct date of when the video was filmed has not been verified as yet. A user wrote, “It took me a while to understand this, and I realized that we are still living in such a feeble society. How casteist, misogynistic & sexist slur was that. @RandeepHooda. Praising her strength in politics against all of her odds wouldn’t have caused you any harm.” While a user said, “Disgusting! Shame on Randeep Hooda.”

Disgusting and shame on Randeep hooda https://t.co/vwfJYu8pva — Shweta (@shweta_jb) May 25, 2021

Not a "joke" @RandeepHooda . You notice no one makes "jokes" saying a male politician is too ugly to f***? You are doing what casteist, misogynist, insecure turds do when confronted with women whose strength they fear: attack the woman as unattractive. https://t.co/F4WsmDLbCw — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) May 25, 2021

Randeep Hooda was last seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The movie directed by Prabhu Deva released on May 13.He will next be seen in the web series, ‘Inspector Avinash’ based on the true story of police officer Avinash Mishra and his war against crime in Uttar Pradesh and directed by Neeraj Pathak. Inspector Avinash will be represented by Randeep Hooda while actress Urvashi Rautela will play the protagonist’s wife Poonam Mishra.