Shark Tank invests in Indian cryptocurrency platform Polygon

Indian cryptocurrency platform Polygon based on Ethereum gets an undisclosed amount of investment from Mark Cuban a well known shark investor , the start-up’s co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said.

Polygon is well known for providing faster and cheaper transactions on the Ethereum blockchain without compromising on security. It made headlines after its native token Matic crossed a market cap of over $10 Billion, and ranked among the top 20 cryptocurrencies in the world.

Polygon has been now added to Cuban’s company portfolio, Cuban’s crypto portfolio comprises 60% Bitcoin, 30% Ethereum, with other coins accounting for the rest. According to Cuban, Bitcoin is a store of value, rather than a currency, and a better alternative to gold.