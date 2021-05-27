“Skeptical of the risks” ; UK Prime Minister considered being injected with coronavirus

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson was so suspicious of the dangers posed by COVID-19 that he was ready to inoculate himself with the virus. Dominic Cummings, his previous top aide told parliament that Johnson just wasn’t doing adequate to curb the spread of the virus when the first wave arose. He continued that most leaders in the nation were bothered that the Johnson government would not be “constructive” in terms of virus relief policies as the PM chaired emergency “COBR” conferences.

“The view of various officials inside Number 10 was, if we have Prime Minister chairing COBR meetings and he just tells everyone this is swine flu, don’t worry about it and I’m going to get (Chief Medical Officer) Chris Whitty to inject me live on TV with coronavirus… that would not help,” Cummings was excerpted as telling lawmakers by news agency Reuters. It seems that Johnson only realized the severity of coronavirus after getting it himself, for which he wanted intensive care in April 2020. With over 128,000 deaths, the United Kingdom has the world’s fifth-worst formal COVID-19 losses. Boris Johnson was blamed for being delayed in approaching the consequence of the threat from the virus in early 2020 while it created its way from China to the rest of the world.

Dominic Cummings is liable for strategizing the 2016 Brexit campaign, followed by Johnson’s election victory in 2019. Cummings was questioned by British lawmakers on the lessons the nation and its administration could acquire from COVID-19. After leaving the government in late 2020, Cummings has attributed to the combined defeats on the part of the British government many times. He said that the British health ministry was a “smoking ruin” and claimed that Western governments had failed in reacting actively to the pressure. Cummings also added that the UK was extremely unprepared for the pandemic.