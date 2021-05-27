Stock Market: Nifty ends higher for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: NSE Nifty has ended at record high in the share market. NSE Nifty ended higher for fifth day in a row.

BSE Sensex settled at 51,115, higher by 98 points. NSE Nifty ended at an all-time closing high of 15,338, up 36 point. All the 11 sector gauges, barring the index of realty shares, ended higher in NSE Nifty. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,749 shares closed higher, while 1,380 ended lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were State Bank of India, Shree Cements, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Wipro, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Nestle India and Hindalco. The top losers in the market were HDFC, ONGC, Indian Oil, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and NTPC