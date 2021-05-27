UAE based air carrier adds new destinations

Dubai: A UAE based airline company has announced new services. Dubai based budget air carrier, Flydubai has announced new services.

Flydubai announced that it will operate passenger flight services to Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. Flydubai will operate three weekly flights to Sharm El Sheikh International Airport (SSH) from June 15. At present Flydubai has services to Alexandria in Egypt.

Flydubai will also operate three weekly flights to Mykonos International Airport (JMK) and Santorini (Thira) Airport (JTR) in Greece between June 18 and September 29. Flydubai will also resume services to Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro from June 25. Flights to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey will start from June 4 and 24, respectively.