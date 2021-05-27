Weddings held secretly during lockdown, declared illegal in the State

Despite a temporary ban on marriages because of the surge of Covid-19 cases across the country, secret wedding ceremonies continued to take place in several parts of Madhya Pradesh. According to a report, weddings held secretly in May during the lockdown restrictions in some Madhya Pradesh districts have been declared illegal and such couples will not be issued marriage certificates.

At least 130 marriage ceremonies prevented and at least 30 persons getting booked in the past 25 days for violating the Covid-19 protocols, said a home department official.

Ujjain district collector Ashish Singh said, “In the absence of any provision of punishment, people are conducting marriages secretly. Now, all the marriages, which were conducted secretly, will be declared illegal. Action will be taken against the couple, family members, and even priests.”

KV Singh, Gwalior collector said no marriages held in May will be validated with a certificate even though the district administration had not issued a separate order in this regard. He added, “The decision was taken after 20% of villagers in Dabra was infected in a marriage. The motive was not to create trouble for people but to contain the spread.”