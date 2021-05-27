Will help people even after thousand PILs: Gautam Gambhir over HC probe order

Despite facing disapproval from the Delhi High Court over the distribution of Covid drugs, Gautam Gambhir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP said, he will continue to save the lives of people even if thousands of PILs are filed against him.

He said, “I entered politics to help people and save people’s lives, and in the future too, if I get the opportunity… one or hundred or thousand PILs are filed against me, I am not afraid of that… if I get the opportunity in the future to help people, I will help them.”

Gambhir said he is ready to face any punishment, “Whatever the court decides, we will accept it. But whenever I get an opportunity in the future to help people, I will do it because saving people’s lives is the meaning of politics,” he added.

Replying to a question at a press conference, Gambhir said, “The medicines I distributed were the need of that hour.” Aiming Delhi government, he added, “Questions should also be asked why medicines were not available at shops in Delhi and why there was a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen in the city. I joined politics to serve the people, which is what I did.”

On Monday, the Delhi High Court had directed the Drugs Control Department to start a probe which came after a PIL filed by Deepak Singh who alleged Gautam Gambhir and other public representatives were hoarding medical essentials in the name of helping people. The court asked them to submit a status report regarding the investigation within a week.

The court had observed, “Gautam Gambhir must have done it with the best of intentions. We are not doubting his intentions. He has been a national player in our country. Our question is whether it is responsible behavior when you know the medicine is in short supply.”