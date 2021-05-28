Aishwarya Rai’s Xerox copy,see the elegant pictures of Sneha Ullal

Actress Sneha Ullal, who debuted opposite Salman Khan in ‘Lucky’, shared a few pictures from a bridal shoot on her Instagram account and people have started calling her “Aishwarya Rai’s Xerox copy” and compared Sneha’s look to Aishwarya’s look from Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical love drama Jodha Akbar (2008).

Even when Salman launched the starlet in the 2005 film ‘Lucky -No Time for Love’, she was noted for her striking similarity with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Sneha Ullal is again being compared to Aishwaya Rai Bachchan.The elegant pictures that Sneha has shared on her Instagram page have received a lot of appreciation.

Many Instagram users commented on Sneha’s pictures saying that she looks like Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger, some people have called her an “ethereal beauty like no other”, while others went on a nostalgia trip and wrote how the actor “always reminded us of a young Aishwarya Rai”.

After debuting opposite Salman Khan, Sneha tried but failed to impress audiences with films Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Aryan, and then focused on Telugu films where she saw success. Some of her work in the Telugu film industry include Nenu Meeku Telusa, Ullasamga Utsahamga, Maratha Kaja and more. However, she took a break in 2015 and made a comeback with Zee5 web series Expiry Date last year.