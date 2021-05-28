Covid-19 in India: Daily coronavirus cases falls to 1.86 lakhs, 3,660 deaths

New Delhi: India recorded 186,364 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the lowest in the last 44 days since March last year.

In the last 24 hours, 3,660 deaths have been reported, and according to the Health Ministry, 2,59,459 people have been discharged.

In the last 44 days, the daily new cases were at the lowest and the active caseload decreased to 23,43,152.

According to the Union Health Ministry, active cases declined by 76,755 in the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 2,59,459 patient were recovered, a total of 2,48,93,410 patients have recovered in the country so far.

There is also an increase in the recovery rate to 90.34 per cent as the weekly positivity rate is currently at 10.42 per cent and the daily positivity rate at 9.00 per cent which is less than 10 per cent for 4 consecutive days.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the total vaccine doses given are 20.57 crore.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) told that a total of 33,90,39,861 samples tested up to May 27. Of these, 20,70,508 samples tested yesterday.