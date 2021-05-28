Covid-19 Update: Bahrain reports 3051 new coronavirus cases

Manama: 3051 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. 1970 new recoveries and 20 new deaths due to the coronavirus infection were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Bahrain.

The newly diagnosed cases include 1184 expats. Till now 229,468 coronavirus cases were reported in the country. In this 201,683 people were recovered. The death toll is at 902.

At present there are 26,883 active cases in the country. 448 people are under medical treatment in hospitals. In this 250 were admitted in ICUs. Till now 45,68,702 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Bahrain.