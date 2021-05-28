Covid vaccine: Apollo Hospitals to administer Sputnik V from June second week onwards

New Delhi: Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals announced on Thursday that the third Covid vaccine, Sputnik V, approved in India will be available through the Apollo Hospitals from the second week of June.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday stated that the Sputnik V makers have also agreed to supply vaccines in Delhi. But the precise quantity of vaccine that is to be supplied has not specified yet.

“Talks are on with them (Sputnik V makers). Their people had a meeting with our officers yesterday. Talks are underway as to what quantity of vaccines will they provide us,” the Delhi CM had said.

When the Mumbai civic corporation got eight bids for Sputnik V, Karnataka’s global tender for vaccines has got a response from two firms to provideSputnik V.

It was announced by D Bala Venkatesh Verma, the Indian Envoy to Russia, that Russia prepares to manufacture around 850 million doses of Sputnik V’ in India in three phases. He also added that 1,50,000 plus 60,000 doses of Sputnik have been provided to India and by the end of May, 3 million doses will be supplied in majority.

By June the supply of vaccines is supposed to crack 5 million and the making of the vaccine in India is supposed to begin by August, he added. India and Russia are preparing to produce anywhere between 35 to 40 million doses every month in India.

According to Russian Direct Investment Fund, Sputnik V has an efficiency of 97.6%, the vaccine is supposed to play a major role in promoting India’s vaccination drive. The effectiveness of the vaccine is based on an analysis of data on coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both elements of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020, to March 31, 2021.