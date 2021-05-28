Directorate General of Civil Aviation announces decision on resuming international passenger flights from India

New Delhi: The civil aviation watchdog in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced its decision on resuming international flight services from the country. DGCA has extended the suspension on international commercial passenger flights. The suspension on international commercial flight operations has been extended until June 30, 2021.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject… regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hrs IST of June 30, 2021,” the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

Only cargo flights and flights specifically approved by DGCA will allowed to operate during this time. Passenger air services were suspended on March 25, 2020 due to the nationwide in India.Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25, 2020.