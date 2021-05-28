Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The domestic currency, Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 72.48 per dollar. During trading, the Indian rupee reached at 72.42 against US dollar, higher by 16 paise. On Thursday the Indian rupee settled at 72.58.

The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.89. The open interest rose almost 7% for the June series. The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10 per cent to 89.75.