Gulf country to impose new work permit fees on expat workers

Muscat: A gulf country has decided to impose a new fees on expat workers. Oman has announced that it will impose a new work permit fees on non-Omani workers from June 1, 2021. This was announced by the Ministry of Labour in the country.

The new work permit fees would be applicable to expats who work in upper and intermediate occupations as well as technical and specialised professions. It would also be in place for new work permits and new businesses.

“In order to provide job opportunities for citizens in the private sector in the upper and intermediate occupations and in the technical and specialised professions, with the framework. The Ministry of Labour announces through the Ministerial Decision No. (2021/12) that the new fees for work permits for non-Omani workforces for upper and intermediate occupations and technical and specialised professions, as well as for new work permits and fees for new businesses, will be in force starting from June 1, 2021,” read a statement from the Ministry.