India supplied Covid medicines to 123 countries, despite its own needs: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: On Thursday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, said that in spite of its own needs, India provided medicines to 123 countries. Talking through a virtual communication with health ministers of NAM (Non-Aligned Movement) countries, Vardhan said that India has been a significant giver to global efforts to promote ‘diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines’ to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite its own needs, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we ensured supply of medicines to 123 partner countries, including 59 NAM nations. India has also been active in global efforts to develop diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19 because we know and understand that no one is safe until everyone is safe,” Vardhan said.

As India is moving towards assuring universal healthcare with the help of that we can make sure that all citizens will get world-class treatment facilities.

“India is moving towards Universal Healthcare for All which means every citizen of India must get world quality treatment facilities. Full immunisation coverage is increasing at a rapid pace with a greater emphasis on village-based micro-plans as we aim to enhance coverage to 90 per cent in a year,” a ministry statement had said earlier today.