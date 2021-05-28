Mother tested Covid negative, but the newborn turned out to be corona positive; BHU officials shocked

Varanasi: A shocking case has reported from Varanasi, in spite of the mother being tested Covid negative the newborn tested positive for coronavirus.

This is for the first time such a case is being reported.

On May 25, the mother delivered the baby at the SS Hospital in Banaras Hindu University.

32-year-old businessman Anil Prajapati’s wife Supriya was admitted on May 24 and the hospital got her Covid tests on the same day through RT-PCR. The report showed negative.

But, when Supriya delivered the baby girl the very next day, the baby tested positive as per the RT-PCR report on May 26.

“The baby’s sample was taken from the operation theatre even before the child was given to us… It’s strange. I did feel some anxiety. We can’t understand if the test reports are faulty,” Prajapati told the newspaper.

It is reported that both, the mother and the newborn are fine.

As ordered by the BHU medical superintendent, a probe into the incident and a fresh test on both will be done in a few days.