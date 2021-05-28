PM Modi to visit Odisha, West Bengal to assess impact of cyclone Yass

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal today 28th may to assess the damage caused by cyclonic storm Yaas in the two coastal states.He will first land in Bhubaneswar, where he will hold a review meeting before undertaking an aerial survey of Odisha Balasore and Bhadrak and West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur. He will then hold a review meeting in West Bengal.

On Thursday too, the PM chaired a meeting over the impact of the cyclone and advised officials to ensure that normal life of people is back on track at the earliest.Even as power services have been restored in most affected areas, damage due to inundation need to be assessed and fixed.

About 106 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha that rescued over 1,000 people and removed more than 2,500 trees or poles that had fallen and obstructed the roads, according to a release issued after the meeting.The Central government has already announced a relief of more than Rs. 400 crore.

Even though the cyclone did not make landfall with the intensity the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, it still caused the sea to surge up to four metres, inundating coastal villages in Balasore and Bhadrak where it made landfall.

Cyclone Yaas, the second cyclone in less than a week to batter the western coast of India, has left behind a trail of damage and destruction. According to experts, mass evacuations saved many lives. Over 1 million people were evacuated from low-lying areas in the affected states.Meanwhile,the weakened cyclone Yaas has formed into a low pressure area in Bihar. Widespread rainfall and thunderstorm are likely to occur in Bihar till Saturday.