State government extends Covid lockdown till June 15

Kolkata: West Bengal state government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in the state. This was announced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The state government has extended the lockdown till June 15 with additional restrictions. The lockdown was imposed on May 15 for a fortnight till 6 pm on May 30.

The government has allowed the jute mills to work with 40 percent of workers in each shift. All industrial and manufacturing apart from those related to supplies of medical items, Covid protective equipment and oxygen cylinders continue to remain closed. The movement restrictions outside houses from 9 pm to 5 am, apart from emergency cases, will continue. Also all all intra-state transport services, including inland water transport, local trains and Kolkata Metro will remain shut.