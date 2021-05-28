DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

State government extends Covid lockdown till June 15

May 28, 2021, 01:55 pm IST

Kolkata: West Bengal state government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in the state. This was announced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The state government has extended the lockdown till June 15 with additional restrictions. The lockdown  was  imposed on May 15 for a fortnight till 6 pm on May 30.

Also Read:  ‘Remove GST on all life-saving medicines and equipment’ 

The government has allowed the jute  mills to work with  40 percent of workers in each shift. All industrial and manufacturing apart from those related to supplies of medical items, Covid protective equipment and oxygen cylinders continue to remain closed. The  movement restrictions outside houses from 9 pm to 5 am, apart from emergency cases, will continue. Also all all intra-state transport services, including inland water transport, local trains and Kolkata Metro will remain shut.

Tags
shortlink
May 28, 2021, 01:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button