Stock Market: Nifty touches record high

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher in the Indian share market. NSE Nifty has ended record high on today.

NSE Nifty ended 98 points or 0.64% higher at an all-time high of 15,436. BSE Sensex surged 308 points or 0.6% to settle at 51,423. 8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Grasim Industries, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, HDFC, Hindalco, Divi’s Labs, Bharat Petroleum and ONGC . The top losers in the market were Sun Pharma, Shree Cements, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Nestle India, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement .